Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Has $7.76 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,333 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.8% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after buying an additional 2,773,330 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 25.0% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 21,613 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,751,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,034,000. Finally, Reilly Herbert Faulkner III boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 44,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,918,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,089,628. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.30 and a 52 week high of $210.13. The company has a market capitalization of $409.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $1,244,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,857,744.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.68.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

