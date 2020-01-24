Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Invests $493,000 in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,913 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LEVI. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,917,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at $3,343,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at $351,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at $1,726,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 8,463.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 662,327 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $13,829,000 after buying an additional 654,593 shares during the period. 10.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LEVI. ValuEngine raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Macquarie initiated coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

In related news, major shareholder Walter J. Haas sold 50,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $867,807.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Walter J. Haas sold 122,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $2,091,179.01. Insiders sold a total of 918,427 shares of company stock worth $16,914,885 over the last ninety days. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LEVI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.02. The company had a trading volume of 21,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.23. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $24.50.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

