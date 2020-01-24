Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Lowers Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,110 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 362.7% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $32,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 70.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,005,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,908,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.05. The company has a market capitalization of $222.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.41.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.