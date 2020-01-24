Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Makes New Investment in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 18.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 26.1% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 154,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,226,000 after purchasing an additional 32,031 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 13.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $4.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $294.67. The stock had a trading volume of 21,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,173. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $185.08 and a 52 week high of $299.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $279.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 448.14%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Nicholas Cafferillo sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.90, for a total value of $830,180.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,135.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total transaction of $287,785.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,876.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,992 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on S&P Global to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $271.00 to $323.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.27.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

