Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Purchases 101 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Brouwer & Janachowski LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $331.24. 321,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,464,526. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $263.35 and a 52 week high of $334.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

