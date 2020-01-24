Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Takes Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 46,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 88 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total value of $8,500,339.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,120 shares in the company, valued at $64,107,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total transaction of $1,904,433.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,087.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $593.65. The company had a trading volume of 11,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,227. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $577.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $547.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1-year low of $388.43 and a 1-year high of $598.24. The stock has a market cap of $54.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.25.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 50.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.68 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $575.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Edward Jones cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.71.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

