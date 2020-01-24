Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

LPI has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Laredo Petroleum from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $5.50 to $5.60 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised Laredo Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Laredo Petroleum presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.27.

Shares of LPI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.99. 6,596,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,232,584. The company has a market capitalization of $502.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.58. Laredo Petroleum has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $3.99.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $193.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.83 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,218,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,169 shares during the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 61,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 309.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,171,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909,877 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 548,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 249,759 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

