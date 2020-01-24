Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Has $537,000 Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 23,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 604.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 323,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,012,000 after purchasing an additional 277,275 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,173,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,720,000 after acquiring an additional 261,936 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,956,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,806,000 after acquiring an additional 83,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 999,928.6% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 125,173,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,342,000 after purchasing an additional 125,161,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.52. The stock had a trading volume of 205,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,504,147. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $150.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.12. The company has a market cap of $390.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.33.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

