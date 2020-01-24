Leavell Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in China Telecom were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Telecom in the second quarter worth $2,345,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in China Telecom during the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in China Telecom by 845.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 28,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 25,451 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in China Telecom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in China Telecom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,000. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get China Telecom alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Telecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. UBS Group raised China Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded China Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Telecom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.95.

CHA stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.38. The stock has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. China Telecom Co. Limited has a twelve month low of $37.62 and a twelve month high of $57.09.

China Telecom Profile

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA).

Receive News & Ratings for China Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.