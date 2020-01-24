Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,932 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,932 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 14,753,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $154,908,000 after buying an additional 781,672 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $462,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 7.8% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 53,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in General Electric by 7.3% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 203,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 13,910 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 819,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. 60.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $11.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $102.79 billion, a PE ratio of -19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.11. General Electric has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $12.23.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $23.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on General Electric from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.23.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

