LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) dropped 6.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.63 and last traded at $15.02, approximately 2,580,297 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 2,459,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.07.

LX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered LexinFintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on LexinFintech in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BOCOM International initiated coverage on LexinFintech in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.34 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. LexinFintech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.99.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.58.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $446.02 million during the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 26.99%. Research analysts predict that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LX. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 210.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,405,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,899 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 842.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,106,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,354,000 after purchasing an additional 989,450 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 2nd quarter worth $5,143,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 222.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 476,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 328,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 310.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 396,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 299,997 shares in the last quarter. 18.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

