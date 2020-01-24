Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Lianluo Smart Ltd (NASDAQ:LLIT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 91,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 204,463 shares.The stock last traded at $0.69 and had previously closed at $0.69.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lianluo Smart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.70.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lianluo Smart stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lianluo Smart Ltd (NASDAQ:LLIT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 21,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Lianluo Smart as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT)

Lianluo Smart Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers medical devices, including sleep apnea diagnostic products, general hospital products, medical compressors, and related supporting products, such as laryngoscope.

