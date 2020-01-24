Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

LLIT traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.08. 1,587,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,475. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70. Lianluo Smart has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $1.75.

Get Lianluo Smart alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lianluo Smart stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lianluo Smart Ltd (NASDAQ:LLIT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Lianluo Smart as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lianluo Smart Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers medical devices, including sleep apnea diagnostic products, general hospital products, medical compressors, and related supporting products, such as laryngoscope.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Lianluo Smart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lianluo Smart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.