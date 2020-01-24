Liberum Capital Boosts Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Price Target to GBX 2,675

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) had its price objective raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 2,616 ($34.41) to GBX 2,675 ($35.19) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,030 ($26.70) to GBX 2,230 ($29.33) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Ashtead Group to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 2,420 ($31.83) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,250 ($29.60) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 2,150 ($28.28) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ashtead Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,585 ($34.00).

Shares of AHT opened at GBX 2,582 ($33.96) on Tuesday. Ashtead Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,744 ($22.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,559 ($33.66). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,421.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,294.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion and a PE ratio of 14.63.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a GBX 7.15 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

