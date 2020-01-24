Liberum Capital Raises AFH Financial Group (LON:AFHP) Price Target to GBX 569

AFH Financial Group (LON:AFHP) had its price target lifted by Liberum Capital from GBX 484 ($6.37) to GBX 569 ($7.48) in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of AFH Financial Group in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Shares of LON:AFHP opened at GBX 381.25 ($5.02) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. AFH Financial Group has a 52-week low of GBX 260 ($3.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 390 ($5.13). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 348.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 314.79. The company has a market capitalization of $162.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. This is an increase from AFH Financial Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. AFH Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.44%.

AFH Financial Group Company Profile

AFH Financial Group Plc provides independent financial advisory and investment management services to the retail market in the United Kingdom. The company offers wealth management and financial planning services, including investment management, pension and retirement planning, tax and inheritance planning, life cover and family protection, and mortgages, as well as discretionary investment management services.

