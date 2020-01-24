Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for IG Group (LON:IGG)

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of IG Group (LON:IGG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 719 ($9.46).

Shares of LON IGG traded up GBX 21 ($0.28) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 700.20 ($9.21). 512,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,000. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 688.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 623.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a PE ratio of 16.36. IG Group has a 12 month low of GBX 467.40 ($6.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 711.80 ($9.36). The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.83.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a GBX 12.96 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 1.88%. IG Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.00%.

IG Group Company Profile

IG Group Holdings plc provides leveraged derivatives and spread betting under the IG brand worldwide. Its CFDs (contracts for difference) are derivatives contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price. The company also offers clients access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and products, such as share dealing and investment portfolios, as well as enables clients to hold their investments in ISAs and SIPPs.

