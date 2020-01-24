Liberum Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for SIG (LON:SHI)

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of SIG (LON:SHI) in a report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SHI has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of SIG in a report on Monday, October 7th. Peel Hunt cut shares of SIG to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 115 ($1.51) in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 92 ($1.21) target price on shares of SIG in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of SIG from GBX 142 ($1.87) to GBX 122 ($1.60) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of SIG from GBX 135 ($1.78) to GBX 100 ($1.32) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 103 ($1.35).

SIG stock opened at GBX 94.90 ($1.25) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 114.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 119.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.63 million and a PE ratio of 135.57. SIG has a 12-month low of GBX 87.60 ($1.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 153.90 ($2.02).

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchant of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and energy management products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories, fixings, air handling systems, and modular housing systems.

