LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LivaNova PLC is a medical technology company which focuses on providing treatment for cardiovascular diseases and neuromodulation. The Company’s operating units consists of Cardiac Rhythm Management, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. LivaNova PLC, formerly known as Cyberonics, Inc., is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get LivaNova alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on LivaNova from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Shares of LIVN traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.87. 4,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,127. LivaNova has a 52-week low of $64.80 and a 52-week high of $102.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $268.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $75,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,920,410.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $473,090 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIVN. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 6,270.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in LivaNova by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in LivaNova by 585.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LivaNova (LIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.