Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Rothschild Capital Partners LLC

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 2.5% of Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 257.1% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $387.91.

NYSE LMT traded up $3.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $432.61. The company had a trading volume of 84,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,744. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $281.00 and a fifty-two week high of $429.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $384.63. The firm has a market cap of $119.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.78%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

