Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $64.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Logitech International stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.22. 103,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,007. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.38 and its 200 day moving average is $42.21. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $48.66.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $719.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.70 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 9.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Logitech International will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 26,426 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $1,077,388.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 749,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,566,206.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Didier Hirsch sold 13,844 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $669,218.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,888.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,059 shares of company stock valued at $8,159,518 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Logitech International by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,265,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,589,000 after acquiring an additional 149,578 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,943,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,299,000 after purchasing an additional 329,130 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 237.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,481,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,036 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 277,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,092,000 after purchasing an additional 126,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

