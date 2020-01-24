Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Buys 600 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 150.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 105,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 45.2% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 29.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. 20.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $102,865.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,699.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Beth Denooyer acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.17 per share, with a total value of $169,020.00. Insiders have acquired 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,705 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, September 27th. SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 target price on Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $27.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.28. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.43.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.69%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

