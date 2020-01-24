Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Cuts Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $1,356,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,669 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Robert Woerner sold 6,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.13, for a total transaction of $998,300.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,719.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,880 shares of company stock worth $2,403,127 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $171.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.86. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.09 and a 1-year high of $173.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.28.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.25.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.