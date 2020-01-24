Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Grows Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 295.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $381.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $358.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.04. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $263.29 and a 52-week high of $384.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.75. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 20.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.09.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

