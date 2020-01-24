Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $298,000 Stake in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its position in shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 910.0% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.05, for a total transaction of $63,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Tara L. Heath sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,436 shares of company stock valued at $27,215,853 over the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SAM stock opened at $393.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $376.22 and a 200-day moving average of $385.08. Boston Beer Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $241.72 and a fifty-two week high of $444.64.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $378.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.66 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 10.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Boston Beer from $332.00 to $319.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Boston Beer to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie set a $460.00 price target on Boston Beer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Boston Beer from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upgraded Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $386.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $394.52.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

