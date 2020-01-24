Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Increases Holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 71.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in iRobot were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IRBT. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iRobot by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of iRobot by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iRobot by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,792,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,908,000 after buying an additional 32,140 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iRobot by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iRobot by 227.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 10,162 shares in the last quarter.

iRobot stock opened at $55.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.63. iRobot Co. has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $132.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day moving average is $59.01.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.70. iRobot had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $289.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IRBT has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of iRobot from $85.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of iRobot in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. iRobot has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.99.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

