Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Lowers Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,301,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,037,635,000 after purchasing an additional 239,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,800,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $746,079,000 after purchasing an additional 223,856 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,136,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,203 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,264,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,375,000 after purchasing an additional 38,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $79.80 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a twelve month low of $74.12 and a twelve month high of $92.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.30 and a 200 day moving average of $81.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.07). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. acquired 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,974.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $50,076.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHRW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.09.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.