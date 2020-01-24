Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Purchases New Holdings in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRB. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in H & R Block during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in H & R Block during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in H & R Block by 4,454.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in H & R Block during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in H & R Block by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on HRB. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of H & R Block in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of H & R Block from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. H & R Block has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $24.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.98. H & R Block Inc has a one year low of $22.79 and a one year high of $29.62.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $161.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.90 million. H & R Block had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 332.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.83) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that H & R Block Inc will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. H & R Block’s payout ratio is presently 48.37%.

About H & R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

