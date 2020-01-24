Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 1,148 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its holdings in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 81.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Hershey were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. 53.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $153.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.79. Hershey Co has a 1-year low of $100.80 and a 1-year high of $162.20. The firm has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. Hershey had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP West Mary E. Stone sold 25,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $3,784,090.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,138 shares in the company, valued at $7,866,018.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $53,973.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,643.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,230 shares of company stock worth $7,720,027 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.94.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

