Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $715,000 Holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 34,525.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,170,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,953 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,066,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,863,000 after purchasing an additional 149,780 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 845,939 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,993,000 after purchasing an additional 19,513 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 602,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,228,000 after purchasing an additional 37,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 719.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 542,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,672,000 after purchasing an additional 630,497 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John Whittle sold 2,466 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.81, for a total transaction of $265,859.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,603.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $78,322.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,385.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,961 shares of company stock valued at $12,193,482. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTNT stock opened at $119.07 on Friday. Fortinet Inc has a twelve month low of $68.87 and a twelve month high of $120.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.15 and a 200-day moving average of $91.22. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.69, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.18.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Fortinet had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fortinet Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTNT. DA Davidson began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Fortinet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.96.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

