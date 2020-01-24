Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New Investment in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COLM. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter worth about $355,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,408,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,029,000 after acquiring an additional 90,583 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,077,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $308,249,000 after acquiring an additional 50,087 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 18.5% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 18,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 22.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 383,911 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,453,000 after acquiring an additional 70,621 shares during the last quarter. 37.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

In other Columbia Sportswear news, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $12,914,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,703,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,592,238.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Bany sold 10,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.61, for a total transaction of $976,837.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,730,398.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 540,000 shares of company stock valued at $49,419,456. 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COLM opened at $95.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.91. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $85.17 and a fifty-two week high of $109.74.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $906.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.31 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 19.14%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $126.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.15.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.