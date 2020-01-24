Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 57.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,627 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 48,527 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Callon Petroleum worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPE. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,868,992 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,317,000 after buying an additional 256,679 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,631,505 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $175,502,000 after buying an additional 219,910 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $487,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,086,955 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $145,552,000 after buying an additional 778,699 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 5,662.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,507,367 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $16,273,000 after buying an additional 2,463,852 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $3.34 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $8.55. The company has a market cap of $803.92 million, a P/E ratio of 3.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.43.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $155.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.61 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 38.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CPE shares. Johnson Rice lowered Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Williams Capital set a $8.00 price target on Callon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Imperial Capital increased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.57.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

