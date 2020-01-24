Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 840 Shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,660 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cubic were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cubic by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cubic by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cubic by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,464 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Cubic during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Cubic during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Cubic alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CUB shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cubic from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cubic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

In other news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans purchased 1,665 shares of Cubic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.96 per share, for a total transaction of $99,833.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,406 shares in the company, valued at $204,223.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David F. Melcher purchased 1,000 shares of Cubic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.88 per share, for a total transaction of $59,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,897. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,065 shares of company stock worth $246,789. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cubic stock opened at $67.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.95. Cubic Co. has a twelve month low of $53.08 and a twelve month high of $75.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.08). Cubic had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $471.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Cubic’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cubic Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cubic Profile

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.