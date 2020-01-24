Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes $666,000 Position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHEN. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 113,516 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 65,409 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1,181.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,312,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,602,000 after acquiring an additional 88,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 220.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHEN stock opened at $44.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.68. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $51.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 0.43.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $155.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.96 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

SHEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

