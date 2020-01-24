Loveless Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,895 CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 655.6% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.35. 3,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,530. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $61.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.25. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $109.58 and a fifty-two week high of $150.21.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCI. Barclays began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.82.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $130,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,191,812.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.