Loveless Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,119 Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Westrock by 5,977.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,449 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Westrock by 50.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,396,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,341,000 after purchasing an additional 799,557 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Westrock by 544.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 503,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,357,000 after purchasing an additional 425,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westrock by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,426,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,146,106,000 after purchasing an additional 357,491 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Westrock in the fourth quarter worth about $13,608,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

WRK traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $41.22. 16,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,288,795. Westrock Co has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $44.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.02.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Westrock had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Westrock Co will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America upgraded Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Westrock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Westrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

In other Westrock news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 41,206 shares of Westrock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $1,674,611.84. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 188,659 shares of Westrock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $7,672,761.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 689,418 shares in the company, valued at $28,038,630.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 300 shares of company stock worth $12,467 and have sold 255,618 shares worth $10,378,523. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

