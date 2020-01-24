Loveless Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.83 Million Investment in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,000. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.6% of Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $7,799,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 120,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $17,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. 64.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,138. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.31.

NYSE DIS traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,315,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,938,183. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.73 and its 200-day moving average is $139.76. The company has a market cap of $256.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

