Loveless Wealth Management LLC Takes $236,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020

Loveless Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 307,700.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 441.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 60.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.75. 11,698,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,072,216. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average is $10.11. General Electric has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $12.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.84.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $5.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.23.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for General Electric (NYSE:GE)

