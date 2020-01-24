Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stake Boosted by Allied Investment Advisors LLC

Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,193 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 3.3% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 268.6% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Nomura boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.88.

NYSE:LOW traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.68. The company had a trading volume of 684,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,952. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.11 and a 1-year high of $123.14. The firm has a market cap of $94.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

