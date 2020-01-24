LTO Network (LTO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.49 Million

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last week, LTO Network has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. LTO Network has a market cap of $8.75 million and $1.49 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LTO Network token can now be bought for about $0.0465 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, BitMax and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $266.57 or 0.03153503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011873 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00201692 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00029632 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00124726 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LTO Network Token Profile

LTO Network’s total supply is 453,402,619 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,009,627 tokens. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LTO Network’s official website is lto.network . LTO Network’s official message board is medium.com/ltonetwork . LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

LTO Network Token Trading

LTO Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, BitMax and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LTO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LTO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

