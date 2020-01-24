Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Receives $23.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LMNX shares. BidaskClub raised Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Luminex to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Luminex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Luminex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Luminex alerts:

Shares of LMNX stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,250. Luminex has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.57 and a beta of 0.84.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Luminex had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Luminex will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

In other Luminex news, CEO Nachum Shamir bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.30 per share, for a total transaction of $96,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,812,406.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.88 per share, with a total value of $804,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,000,080 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Luminex by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luminex by 5.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luminex by 190.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 14,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.