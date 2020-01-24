Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Receives C$8.85 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.16.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$9.00 price objective on Lundin Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.75 to C$9.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday.

In related news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 20,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.46, for a total value of C$149,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$753,460. Also, Senior Officer Mikael Schauman sold 44,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.90, for a total value of C$347,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$331,800. Insiders sold 108,000 shares of company stock valued at $799,960 over the last ninety days.

Shares of TSE LUN traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.29. 927,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,710,857. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion and a PE ratio of 54.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.93. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$5.61 and a 12 month high of C$8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$711.21 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.460592 EPS for the current year.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

