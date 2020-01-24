Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at CIBC

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.70 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$8.75 to C$9.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from C$8.70 to C$8.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$9.00 target price on Lundin Mining and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.16.

LUN stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,456,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,297. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$5.61 and a 12 month high of C$8.08.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$711.21 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.460592 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.46, for a total transaction of C$149,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,000 shares in the company, valued at C$753,460. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.89, for a total value of C$303,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$675,220. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,000 shares of company stock valued at $799,960.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

