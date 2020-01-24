Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 32.46% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $20.76 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCBC traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,518. Macatawa Bank has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $365.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.48.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCBC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Macatawa Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Macatawa Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

