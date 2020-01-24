Mag High CONVTN TRST Ordinary Units FP (ASX:MHH) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Mag High CONVTN TRST Ordinary Units FP (ASX:MHH)’s stock price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$1.71 ($1.21) and last traded at A$1.68 ($1.19), approximately 640,286 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.67 ($1.18).

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a $0.023 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd.

