Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.17 million.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MGY. Credit Suisse Group cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.18.

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $11.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $14.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average is $11.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 28.2% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 49,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $538,146.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,594.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $571,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,794.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 650,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,512,199 in the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

