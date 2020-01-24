Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.53 million during the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 10.25%.

MGYR remained flat at $$12.60 during trading on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Magyar Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.93 and a 52 week high of $12.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.05. The company has a market capitalization of $71.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.08.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magyar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th.

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the mid-tier stock holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various banking products and services to families and businesses in New Jersey, the United States. Its product portfolio includes various deposit products, such as demand, NOW, money market, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, and construction loans, as well as consumer loans, which primarily include secured demand loans.

