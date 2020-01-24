MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MakeMyTrip has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

MakeMyTrip stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.82. The company had a trading volume of 305,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,337. MakeMyTrip has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $32.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 0.38.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 29.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $181.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter worth $796,000. Global Thematic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 1,225,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,068,000 after acquiring an additional 177,738 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,899,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,503,000 after acquiring an additional 601,467 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 6.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 7.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,216,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,662,000 after acquiring an additional 308,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

