Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 209.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 365.4% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho set a $90.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Cfra downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $55.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 8.94%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

