MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.82-1.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.63. MarineMax also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.82-1.92 EPS.

HZO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on MarineMax to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised MarineMax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Longbow Research cut shares of MarineMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.07.

Shares of MarineMax stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,072. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $22.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.93. The firm has a market cap of $374.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.91.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.34. MarineMax had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $161,200.00. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

