MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. MarineMax had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. MarineMax updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.82-1.92 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.82-1.92 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HZO traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.70. 22,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.74 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.91. MarineMax has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $22.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.93.

Get MarineMax alerts:

In other news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $161,200.00. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Longbow Research downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.07.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.