MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. MarineMax had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. MarineMax updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 1.82-1.92 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.82-1.92 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:HZO traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.70. 22,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.74 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.91. MarineMax has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $22.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.93.
In other news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $161,200.00. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About MarineMax
MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.
